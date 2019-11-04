View all in Latest
WC ANC ‘concerned’ about new online membership system ahead of conference

The structure’s interim convener Lerumo Kalako said the tricky system was preventing the party from holding regional conferences.

FILE: ANC Western Cape's interim leader Lerumo Kalako Lerumo Kalako. Picture: YouTube screengrab
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape has expressed concern at the party’s new online national membership system.

The structure’s interim convener Lerumo Kalako said the tricky system was preventing the party from holding regional conferences.

The ANC Western Cape said it was ready to hold a regional conference in the Boland.

However, the ANC’s new online membership system was the only obstacle standing in the party’s way of proceeding.

Kalako said: “The branches have to hold AGMs to hold delegations and hold nominations and we must determine the number of delegates for each branch. You can’t do that without audited members.”

Once the Boland region conference has been held, the party can prepare for a provincial elective congress.

Since the departure of Marius Fransman, the party has been left without a permanent leader.

