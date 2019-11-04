UPDATE: 3 arrested after traffic cop shot in Kalk Bay

The officer, who was shot in the arm, was driving along Main Road at Kalk Bay harbour when it's believed he passed suspects involved in an armed robbery.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects have been arrested after a traffic officer was shot and wounded in Kalk Bay.

The incident occurred earlier on Monday morning.

The officer, who was shot in the arm, was driving along Main Road at Kalk Bay harbour when it's believed he passed suspects involved in an armed robbery.

The official was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.