Toddler (2) dies after shack catches fire in EC

Her older brother was rescued by neighbours after the blaze erupted on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - A two-year-old girl has died in a fire in Gelvandale, in the Eastern Cape.

Their parents were at a nearby shop at the time.

It's understood the parents left the two young children alone at home when they went to a shop.

While away, they noticed their shack was alight and ran back home.

Neighbours were able to pull their son from the burning structure, but they could not save two-year-old Shannon Brown who died in the blaze.

The boy sustained burns to his feet.

Police speculate a candle may have fallen and started the fire.

No formal charges have been laid against the parents at this stage.