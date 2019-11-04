Toddler (2) dies after shack catches fire in EC
Her older brother was rescued by neighbours after the blaze erupted on Saturday night.
CAPE TOWN - A two-year-old girl has died in a fire in Gelvandale, in the Eastern Cape.
Her older brother was rescued by neighbours after the blaze erupted on Saturday night.
Their parents were at a nearby shop at the time.
It's understood the parents left the two young children alone at home when they went to a shop.
While away, they noticed their shack was alight and ran back home.
Neighbours were able to pull their son from the burning structure, but they could not save two-year-old Shannon Brown who died in the blaze.
The boy sustained burns to his feet.
Police speculate a candle may have fallen and started the fire.
No formal charges have been laid against the parents at this stage.
