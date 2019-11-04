Springboks win the Rugby World Cup: The funniest internet reactions

From the moment the Springboks clinched the Rugby World Cup in Yokohama on Saturday, social media has been flooded with GIFs, memes, and pictures that try to sum up the momentous occasion. We've rounded some gems that have made us chuckle.

There are no limits for South Africans, it seems, these days. Especially when it comes to our sense of humour and our ability to win a Rugby World Cup. The memes came thick and fast, seconds after Handre Pollard kicked the ball out to touch, and referee Jerome Garces blew the final whistle, as the Boks romped to a 32-12 victory.

It was only a matter of ... um ... time, before England were trolled by South African fans ...

And it escalated very quickly ... Capetonians do have a flair for trolling. Shout out to @vannie.kaap

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk nearly broke the internet, with this picture. As a World Champion, his cup runneth over.

But it was England who was the butt of all jokes on the internet ...

As with everything in South Africa, everything is connected to former president Jacob Zuma, and some were quick to highlight this fact ...

While others were beginning to imagine a new member of Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet... Minister Erasmus, we presume?

Clearly England's loss on Saturday has done nothing to improve their political situation ...

Even the Royal Family was fair game. When you're world champions, you can do now wrong ...

Like the Springbok forward pack, the hits just kept on coming against England ...

But Faf de Klerk has won the Internet, hands down ...