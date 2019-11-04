Shoprite's USave a bright spot in SA's slowing economy

-
Mboweni: S.Africans must roll up their sleeves after Moody’s ratingBusiness
-
CARTOON: Top of the WorldSport
-
China slams 'terroristic' Hong Kong attack on state media officeWorld
-
Roads blocked as Lebanon protesters battle onWorld
-
Denel explosion victims' families await probe results before deciding next moveLocal
-
Less accidents, more trains on time since inception of war room - PrasaLocal
-
-
-
-
-
WC ANC ‘concerned’ about new online membership system ahead of conferencePolitics
-
Bok win sees Takealot keep promise & refund 346 fans full price on TV setsBusiness
-
SACP unhappy over MTBPS deviation from ANC election manifestoPolitics
-
Madikizela: Race can't be taken out of problems facing DAPolitics
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: United we standOpinion
-
Madikizela wants DA to clamp down on ill-disciplined membersPolitics
-
Twitter divided by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s ‘nation dividing’ tweet after Boks winLocal
-
DA raises alarm over water crisis in Free State townLocal
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: United we stand
-
Day of the underdogs: How hope inspired Boks to victorySport
-
ROY GLUCKMAN: Both Pride and prejudiceOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Mid-term Budget underscores bad state of SA economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What the Boks can teach SA as a nationOpinion
-
BONGA DLULANE: Gay Pride: Out but lacking the PrideOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: A reminder that Africa wants trade more than aidOpinion
-
Shoprite's USave a bright spot in SA's slowing economyBusiness
-
-
Rand, stocks gain on Moody's reprieveBusiness
-
Govt urged to act decisively on SA's grim economic outlookBusiness
-
Moody’s rating on SA alarming, says Business Unity SABusiness
-
Moody’s decision to downgrade SA to negative was no surprise – DALocal
Kevin Hart 'blessed' to be alive
-
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi shuts out cyberbullying ahead of Miss Universe pageantLifestyle
-
Billie Eilish wins best song at MTV Europe, disappointment for Ariana GrandeLifestyle
-
Britney Spears's dad 'saved her from death'Lifestyle
-
Celebrities back call for climate action in Extinction Rebellion videoLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 2 November 2019Lifestyle
-
Caitlyn Jenner to star in Britain's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'?Lifestyle
-
Mel B is a 'real romantic'Lifestyle
-
Nick Jonas' 'lonely' diabetes battleLifestyle
-
‘Congratulations to South Africa’: Royal family joins world in celebrating BoksLifestyle
-
-
Fans ready to celebrate Bok RWC win on champion's tour of SASport
-
Hashim Amla joins Cape Town Blitz as batting consultantSport
-
Manchester City playmaker Silva a doubt for Liverpool gameSport
-
Rugby World Cup champions since 1987Sport
-
Djokovic ready for 'big task' to grab 'fantastic' year-end No 1Sport
-
-
Fans ready to celebrate Bok RWC win on champion's tour of SASport
-
Rugby World Cup champions since 1987Sport
-
England say 'makes sense' for Jones to coach them at 2023 World CupSport
-
Du Toit player of year as Springboks sweep World Rugby awardsSport
-
-
CARTOON: Tightrope TitoBusiness
-
CARTOON: Slaying the Dragon and St GeorgeSport
-
CARTOON: DA Road to RuinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Puppet GamesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Bright ExcusesBusiness
-
CARTOON: Heroes to ZerosLocal
-
CARTOON: WhatsApp StokvelLocal
-
CARTOON: SuperHelenPolitics
-
CARTOON: Bunny BonesPolitics
Shoprite's USave a bright spot in SA's slowing economy
Shoprite's international operations saw sales fall 4.9% hurt by currency devaluations and anti-immigrant attacks, the supermarket operator reported a 10.3% rise in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG – In a bright spot amid South Africa’s economic woes, Shoprite Holdings managed a 7.3% rise in quarterly revenue as shoppers turned to its discount unit USave.
While its international operations saw sales fall 4.9% hurt by currency devaluations and anti-immigrant attacks, the supermarket operator reported a 10.3% rise in South Africa for the three months to 30 September.
It opened eight USave stores, which offer discounted goods in low income areas, in the quarter.
Days of riots in South Africa chiefly targeting foreign-owned businesses sparked retaliatory attacks elsewhere, forcing Shoprite to close several stores in early September in South Africa, Nigeria and Zambia.
“Management is assessing the performance of the Supermarkets Non-RSA segment, with specific reference to the Group’s return on capital invested in Africa,” Shoprite said in a statement without providing detail.
The company’s other operations comprising OK Franchise, Computicket, Medirite pharmacies, and Checker’s Food Services reported a 6.4% increase in sales.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.