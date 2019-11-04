View all in Latest
SAHRC says it has strong case to oppose Etzebeth court application

The commission submitted papers to the Equality Court on behalf of claimants who alleged that the rugby player used a racial slur and assaulted a man outside a pub in the Western Cape town of Langebaan back in August.

FILE: The SAHRC said it has a strong case to oppose the court application brought against it by Etzebeth's lawyers. Picture: AFP
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is set to meet on Monday to discuss the case involving Springbok player Eben Etzebeth.

He's facing charges of assault and racial abuse.

The commission submitted papers to the Equality Court on behalf of claimants who alleged that the rugby player used a racial slur and assaulted a man outside a pub in the Western Cape town of Langebaan back in August.

The SAHRC said it had a strong case to oppose the court application brought against it by Etzebeth's lawyers.

Spokesperson Chris Nissen said: "The legal representatives of Eben Etzebeth have brought an application against the Human Rights Commission to withdraw from the case. However, we are not the complainant in this case, we are just the litigators."

