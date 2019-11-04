SACP unhappy over MTBPS deviation from ANC election manifesto

The South African Communist Party said that it was unhappy that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) did not announce more taxes for big business even though corporates continued to make money.

The party held a Red October rally in Klerksdorp on Sunday, where it outlined its focus areas going forward.

At the rally, the Young Communist League voiced its desire for the party to contest local government elections directly.

But SACP first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila said that while Mboweni had deviated from the ANC manifesto that the party backed and sold to voters, it would raise its unhappiness within the alliance.

"Soon after the election where we sold an alliance manifesto or ANC manifesto which we had contributed to, which is largely an economic manifesto as well, on implementation, it deviated from the letter and spirit of that and I think that's a worrying tendency."