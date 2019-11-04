View all in Latest
Robbi Kempson: The loss was a big learning curve

The Kings went down 50-0 against last season’s PRO14 finalists, the Glasgow Warriors, in Scotland on Friday.

Picture: @SouthernKingsSA/Twitter
Picture: @SouthernKingsSA/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Southern Kings coach Robbi Kempson believes his young team still have a lot to learn going forward.

The Kings went down 50-0 against last season’s PRO14 finalists, the Glasgow Warriors, in Scotland on Friday.

It was the fifth loss in a row for the Port Elizabeth-based side in the campaign.

Kempson said it was good schooling for the team and was important to learn how to embrace the challenges.

“There were tough lessons learned, particularly for our younger players, do we continue in the manner we are.. yes definitely. The reason we have a young squad is to ensure there is a learning curve, and we cannot discard them at any chance," said Kempson.

"For us, not all is doom and gloom... there's a number of positives we can take moving forward from a young group of players that can certainly understand what it takes to perform in a European competition. It is different to Super Rugby."

