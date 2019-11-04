Rassie Erasmus hopes Bok RWC victory inspires hope in SA

South Africa beat England 32-12 in the final on Saturday to lift the trophy for a third time.

JOHANNESBURG – Springbok Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has said he hoped the Springboks' World Cup win has inspired hope in the country.

It was a victory that meant a lot more than just bringing back a trophy.

This fan said the win was just what the country needed.

“We need this. Our country is faced with a lot of challenges, but this is what is going to bring us together.”

Another said the shared excitement was what would bring South Africans together.

"This is one thing that is going to uplift the spirit of the country and us believing that we can still be a positive country."

WATCH: 'This will unite us' - SA celebrates Springbok triumph

A World Cup win that once again brings the nation together and showed the power of sport, South Africa are world champions, 12 years after their last World Cup triumph.

Handre Pollard kicked 22 points while Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe scored second half tries to see off England in Yokohama.

Rassie Erasmus said it was all about making people happy.

“We have got the privilege of giving people hope, not the burden. Hope is not talking about hope and tweet a beautiful tweet – hope is when you play well and people watch the game on a Saturday and feel good.”

The Springboks are set to return home over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday.