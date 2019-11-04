Rand strengthens after Moody’s revises outlook on SA
On Friday, Moody’s kept South Africa’s sovereign debt at BAA3 but revised the outlook to 'negative', citing a deterioration in the economic growth outlook and rising debt.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand and government bonds have improved after rating agency Moody’s kept the country’s last investment-grade credit rating unchanged.
On Friday, Moody’s kept South Africa’s sovereign debt at BAA3 but revised the outlook to “negative,” citing a deterioration in the economic growth outlook and rising debt.
There is a general consensus that a negative outlook usually means there is a window of between 12-18 months in which a downgrade could be delivered.
To go with this, Moody’s said a credible budget statement in February would be crucial to maintain the current rating.
A downgrade to junk status on the local-currency rating could trigger billions of dollars of outflows, as South Africa’s government bonds would be ejected from the benchmark world government bond index.
However, for now, the rand has strengthened to the dollar and stocks have edged higher.
But traders and fund managers have told Reuters that the gains will probably be short-lived, as it would be hard for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to present a greatly improved fiscal picture in February.
Popular in Local
-
Mboweni: S.Africans must roll up their sleeves after Moody’s rating
-
Twitter divided by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s ‘nation dividing’ tweet after Boks win
-
Police continue hunt for Wesley Sweetnam’s killers
-
SAHRC says it has strong case to oppose Etzebeth court application
-
Bok win sees Takealot keep promise & refund 346 fans full price on TV sets
-
CARTOON: On Top of the World
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.