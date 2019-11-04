Rand, stocks gain on Moody's reprieve

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Rand, stocks gain on Moody's reprieve

Moody’s kept South Africa’s sovereign debt at ‘Baa3’, the lowest rung of investment grade, but revised the outlook on that rating to 'negative,' citing a deterioration in the economic growth outlook and rising debt.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand rose strongly in early trade on Monday, as investors were relieved that the country had escaped a downgrade to “junk” status from ratings agency Moody’s after the market had closed on Friday.

At 0655 GMT, the rand traded at R14.8100 versus the US dollar, around 1.5% stronger than its previous close.

Moody’s kept South Africa’s sovereign debt at ‘Baa3’, the lowest rung of investment grade, but revised the outlook on that rating to “negative,” citing a deterioration in the economic growth outlook and rising debt.

Moody’s is the last of the big three international ratings firms to have South Africa in investment grade, and a downgrade on its rating could have triggered billions of dollars of outflows.

“Many in the market had feared a full-blown downgrade,” said George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics. “Moody’s has given us a temporary reprieve.”

The decision to keep the rating at ‘Baa3’ for now raises the stakes for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s February budget speech.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange also opened firmer on Monday, with the All-share index up 0.6% and the Top-40 index up 0.7%.

The rand and government bonds slumped last week after Mboweni’s bleak medium-term budget statement, which slashed this year’s growth forecast to 0.5% and showed government debt racing to more than 70% of gross domestic product by 2023.

Unless major reforms are announced in February, Glynos said a downgrade to sub-investment level from Moody’s was probable.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA