Racist Vicki Momberg in hiding after failure to turn herself in to police
According to the 'Sunday Times', a warrant for her arrest was issued on 1 August after she failed in her bid to appeal a crimen injuria conviction and two-year jail sentence.
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is on the run.
This after her bid to avoid jail time failed.
Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria and sentenced to two years behind bars after hurling racial slurs at police officers back in 2016.
A video of the incident went viral on social media.
Momberg is nowhere to be found.
According to the Sunday Times, a warrant for her arrest was issued on 1 August after she failed in her bid to appeal a crimen injuria conviction and two-year jail sentence.
She was supposed to hand herself over to police 30 days after her application.
But the police's Mathapelo Peters said this had not been the case.
"Police have since on numerous occasions visited two addresses, one in Bedfordview and the other in Krugersdorp, with the last visit as recent as this past week, and Ms Momberg was not at either of these addresses."
Peters added that police were doing all they could to track Momberg down.
Popular in Local
-
Twitter divided by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s ‘nation dividing’ tweet after Boks win
-
Students left homeless, hungry as Wits, Arts dept squabble over bursaries
-
Moody’s rating on SA alarming, says Business Unity SA
-
SAHRC meets on Monday to decide on Eben Etzebeth case
-
Rassie Erasmus hopes Bok RWC victory inspires hope in SA
-
Lesufi apologises to Gauteng parents over school admission troubles
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.