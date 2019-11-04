Racist Vicki Momberg in hiding after failure to turn herself in to police

According to the 'Sunday Times', a warrant for her arrest was issued on 1 August after she failed in her bid to appeal a crimen injuria conviction and two-year jail sentence.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is on the run.

This after her bid to avoid jail time failed.

Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria and sentenced to two years behind bars after hurling racial slurs at police officers back in 2016.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Momberg is nowhere to be found.

She was supposed to hand herself over to police 30 days after her application.

But the police's Mathapelo Peters said this had not been the case.

"Police have since on numerous occasions visited two addresses, one in Bedfordview and the other in Krugersdorp, with the last visit as recent as this past week, and Ms Momberg was not at either of these addresses."

Peters added that police were doing all they could to track Momberg down.