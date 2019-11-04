Project to extend Koeberg power plant under way, says Eskom
The plant, situated along the West Coast north of Cape Town, was originally scheduled to be decommissioned in the year 2024.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom on Monday said a project to extend the lifespan of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station was well under way.
The plant, situated along the West Coast north of Cape Town, was originally scheduled to be decommissioned in 2024.
Experts said it was common practice for nuclear power plants around the globe to have their operational periods extended in line with regulations stipulated by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Koeberg officials said thanks to a superb design, coupled with good materials used during the construction of the nuclear power plant in the mid-1980s, it was currently in very good condition.
Chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Bakardien said only a small number of plant components would need to be changed.
“The biggest of the items that we will need to replace that won’t take another 20 years for the plant are the steam generators. We are currently busy with that project, they are being manufactured and will be replaced in the coming years.”
Bakardien added that local, as well as international nuclear energy experts, were involved in the power station's upgrade.
“The study includes what’s called a safety aspect for long-term operation. We will have to do a periodic safety review in line with the IAE standards. We are also reviewing the reviews and studies we did to improve the safety of the plant.”
Following the upgrades, the plant will operate until 2045.
Popular in Local
-
Police continue hunt for Wesley Sweetnam’s killers
-
Twitter divided by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s ‘nation dividing’ tweet after Boks win
-
ANALYSIS: Does Soweto owe Eskom R18 billion in unpaid electricity?
-
Bok win sees Takealot keep promise & refund 346 fans full price on TV sets
-
Will Ramaphosa beat last year’s R300bn investment commitments?
-
Hanover Park girl shot while walking to the shop
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.