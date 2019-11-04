Prayer service for Xolani Gwala to take place in Bryanston

The veteran broadcaster passed away on Friday morning after battling colon cancer for almost two years.

JOHANNESBURG – A prayer service will be held for the late Xolani Gwala on Monday evening at the Saint Michael's Anglican Church in Bryanston at 6pm.

He was 44-years-old.

A memorial service will also be held at the Our Lady of Lourdes Rivonia Catholic Church in Sandton on Wednesday.