Prayer service for Xolani Gwala to take place in Bryanston

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Prayer service for Xolani Gwala to take place in Bryanston

The veteran broadcaster passed away on Friday morning after battling colon cancer for almost two years.

FILE: 702’s Xolani Gwala talks to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: 702’s Xolani Gwala talks to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A prayer service will be held for the late Xolani Gwala on Monday evening at the Saint Michael's Anglican Church in Bryanston at 6pm.

The veteran broadcaster passed away on Friday morning after battling colon cancer for almost two years.

He was 44-years-old.

WATCH: The life and times of Xolani Gwala

A memorial service will also be held at the Our Lady of Lourdes Rivonia Catholic Church in Sandton on Wednesday.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA