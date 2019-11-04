Police leadership in WC a problem, says Safety MEC Fritz

Cape Town will continue to be a gangster's paradise for as long as police don’t get their act together. That’s according to Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

That’s according to Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Fritz said that the police was the province’s biggest problem, with no one in charge of it.

MEC Albert Fritz said that gangsters still had a firm grip on Cape Town.

He said that the only hope for crime-ridden communities was the work done by the SANDF.

"We have our gangster problem continuing in the Western Cape. We've made good strides and whether people like it or not, the army did have an impact."

The process to appoint a commissioner had hit a snag after one of the candidates for the post, Jeremy Vearey, complained to Police Minister Bheki Cele that his application was tampered with.

Once the police ministry stepped, the process suddenly had to start over.