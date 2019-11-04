Police leadership in WC a problem, says Safety MEC Fritz
Cape Town will continue to be a gangster's paradise for as long as police don’t get their act together. That’s according to Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town will continue to be a gangster's paradise for as long as police don’t get their act together.
That’s according to Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.
Fritz said that the police was the province’s biggest problem, with no one in charge of it.
MEC Albert Fritz said that gangsters still had a firm grip on Cape Town.
He said that the only hope for crime-ridden communities was the work done by the SANDF.
"We have our gangster problem continuing in the Western Cape. We've made good strides and whether people like it or not, the army did have an impact."
The process to appoint a commissioner had hit a snag after one of the candidates for the post, Jeremy Vearey, complained to Police Minister Bheki Cele that his application was tampered with.
Once the police ministry stepped, the process suddenly had to start over.
Popular in Local
-
Twitter divided by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s ‘nation dividing’ tweet after Boks win
-
Racist Vicki Momberg in hiding after failure to turn herself in to police
-
Students left homeless, hungry as Wits, Arts dept squabble over bursaries
-
Moody’s rating on SA alarming, says Business Unity SA
-
SAHRC meets on Monday to decide on Eben Etzebeth case
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: United we stand
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.