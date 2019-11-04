Police continue hunt for Wesley Sweetnam’s killers
Wesley Sweetnam, aged 30, was shot and killed during a suspected house robbery on Sunday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting the killers of a popular figure in the Noordhoek community, in Cape Town.
Wesley Sweetnam, aged 30, was shot and killed during a suspected house robbery on Sunday morning.
Noordhoek residents have labelled Sweetnam's murder as a tragic and mindless act of violence.
Locals say the dog day-care and grooming business owner was well-known and loved by many.
The Fish Hoek community policing forum’s Louise Fouce said: “Fish Hoek SAPS is investigating. The CPF website will be updated to keep the public informed. The CPF wishes its condolences to the family and friends of a long time and outstanding resident.”
Scores of people have taken to the avid trail runner’s Facebook page to express shock and sadness, with many leaving heart-wrenching tributes.
Popular in Local
-
SAHRC says it has strong case to oppose Etzebeth court application
-
Bok win sees Takealot keep promise & refund 346 fans full price on TV sets
-
Twitter divided by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s ‘nation dividing’ tweet after Boks win
-
CARTOON: On Top of the World
-
Mboweni: S.Africans must roll up their sleeves after Moody’s rating
-
Racist Vicki Momberg in hiding after failure to turn herself in to police
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.