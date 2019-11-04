Police continue hunt for Wesley Sweetnam’s killers

Wesley Sweetnam, aged 30, was shot and killed during a suspected house robbery on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Police are still hunting the killers of a popular figure in the Noordhoek community, in Cape Town.

Noordhoek residents have labelled Sweetnam's murder as a tragic and mindless act of violence.

Locals say the dog day-care and grooming business owner was well-known and loved by many.

The Fish Hoek community policing forum’s Louise Fouce said: “Fish Hoek SAPS is investigating. The CPF website will be updated to keep the public informed. The CPF wishes its condolences to the family and friends of a long time and outstanding resident.”

Scores of people have taken to the avid trail runner’s Facebook page to express shock and sadness, with many leaving heart-wrenching tributes.