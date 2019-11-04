Mkhwebane accused of covering up corruption at Prasa

Civil society organisation Unite Behind has submitted a review application in the High Court in Pretoria, seeking to set aside Mkhwebane’s report into corruption and maladministration at the rail agency.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is being accused of covering up corruption at Prasa.

In April this year, the Public Protector released the report, which stemmed from the findings of her predecessor Thuli Madonsela.

Madonsela’s report, titled Derailed, revealed wide-scale corruption at Prasa but deferred some aspects of the investigations to a follow-up probe.

Unite Behind said it was compelled to file an application to set aside the Public Protector’s report after realising it was a whitewash.

The organisation said Mkhwebane failed to address complaints which were deferred by Madonsela properly and effectively.

It said after closely studying the report, it concluded that Mkhwebane turned a blind eye to allegations of financial mismanagement, procurement irregularities and improper expenditure amounting to billions of rand in public funds.

Unite behind also claims that Mkhwebane did not obtain a single new piece of evidence, failed to interview whistleblowers and didn’t issue subpoenas.

Mkhwebane said she would oppose the application.