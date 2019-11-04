Man due in court after elderly woman murdered in Graaff-Reinet

Julia Lukas, aged 63, was found dead outside her home, wrapped in a blanket.

CAPE TOWN - A man is expected in court on Monday in connection with the murder of an elderly woman in Graaff-Reinet.

Julia Lukas, aged 63, was found dead outside her home, wrapped in a blanket.

The accused was found in possession of her belongings.

The police’s Bradley Rawlinson said: “After 30 minutes, the police received information about the suspects. A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with housebreaking with the intent to commit a crime.”