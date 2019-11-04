Madikizela wants DA to clamp down on ill-disciplined members

Bonginkosi Madikizela said that rogue members could not be allowed to tarnish the party’s name.

CAPE TOWN - One of the contenders for the national Democratic Alliance (DA) leader said that the party needed to clamp down on ill-disciplined members.

The party’s newly elected parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and DA Gauteng Legislature member Makashule Gana are also in the running.

"What we need to do as the party, though, is to make sure that we make some changes to our constitution and also some changes in how we deal with discipline in the party and give regions and provinces more powers to make their own decisions instead of trying to centralise everything."