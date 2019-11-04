Madikizela: Race can't be taken out of problems facing DA
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said that race could not be taken out of the problems the party was facing.
Madikizela said the country’s political landscape was at times impacted and even determined by race.
His comments came after his announcement that he would be standing for the position of interim DA leader.
Madikizela said race would always be a problem, even more so in the DA which had always been seen as a party for minorities.
He said the DA could not operate as an island and believe that race issues would not affect the party.
“The DA is a composite terrain in termsof ideology, policies and how to take the party forward. Different people have different views. You have people who are coming from different backgrounds – black, white, coloured, Indian; who obviously have different views on issues.”
Madikizela, however, said that race could not be used to dodge accountability.
He has called on the party to have more debates on the issue of race and fine-tune its policies that would not only move it forward but set it apart from other political parties.
