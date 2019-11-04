Lesufi says 85% of pupils placed for 2020 academic year

MEC Panyaza Lesufi was briefing the media after parents expressed frustration when they did not receive assistance at the department’s district officers.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said 85% of pupils have been placed in schools for the 2020 academic year.

Lesufi was briefing the media on Monday after parents expressed frustration when they did not receive assistance at the department’s district officers.

Some parents said their children had not been placed despite applying earlier this year.

Lesufi has assured parents that every child will be placed at a school.

“There are 6,000 spaces available to parents. We are releasing teams to consult with parents where children were not accepted.”

Lesufi added that his department faced a staff capacity problem as it rushed to conclude the 2020 academic process.

The deadline to place over 34,000 pupils is the end of November.

“We are concentrating on the 34,000. We know that more than 250,000 have been placed and accepted. The system is working.”

The MEC said despite hick-ups, the placement process would be done by the end of the month.

Lesufi said parents would be alerted of their children’s placement via SMS.