Lesufi confident pupil placement going well, despite weekend bungle

On Sunday, parents whose children had not been placed were notified by SMS to come to district offices but Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesuf said it was sent prematurely.

FILE: Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is confident his department has done well in offering placements for most pupils for the 2020 academic year.

On Sunday, parents whose children had not been placed were notified by SMS to come to district offices.

But the situation soon descended into chaos because the offices were incapacitated, due to staff shortages.
Lesufi said the SMS was sent prematurely.

“It was a trial run. They were supposed to invite parents for Sunday next week, but it was released for this Sunday and it caused all the panic because it invited parents to come to our district office and the staff were not aware. But because it has gone out, we had to attend to it.”

The MEC said most pupils have been offered placements.

Meanwhile, the process has been extended to the end of the month.

