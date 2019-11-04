Less accidents, more trains on time since inception of war room - Prasa

The war room was launched by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula in August.

JOHANNESBURG - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said since the inception of the war room, its overall on-time performance had increased to 63%.

The project was aimed at addressing safety and security concerns and the quality of operations.

