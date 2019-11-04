Khama wants probes into Botswana intelligence bodies' alleged abuse of power

JOHANNESBURG - Former Botswana President Ian Khama wants investigations to be launched to prove the country's intelligence and anti-corruption bodies were being used to settle personal vendettas.

Khama denied allegations that he instructed the reserve bank of Botswana to open offshore accounts now linked to South African businessperson Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe and terrorism.

The feud between Botswana’s re-elected President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his predecessor Ian Khama was now involving more countries and banks.

An investigator has sworn before court that Khama and former head of intelligence Isaac Kgosi carried out a mass looting scheme that saw the reserve bank sending billions of public money to countries including South Africa and Hong Kong.

Khama told Eyewitness News last week that intelligence was abused in a clandestine conspiracy to discredit the opposition.

"It’s then when you have an organ like that, which is used by the presidency to go after its opponents and they actually accept to do it."

Khama’s friend, South African businessperson Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe who allegedly co-masterminded the looting alleged the same.

"To infiltrate and fight the opposition, it even suggests the elimination of targets where necessary."

Motsepe-Radebe wanted South African agencies and Interpol to clear her name.