Kgosientso Ramokgopa appointed head of investment infrastructure office

Kgosientso Ramokgopa was removed by Gauteng Premier David Makhura who had to comply with the African National Congress’ 50-50 gender parity policy and appoint a woman.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Economic MEC Kgosientso Ramokgopa has been appointed to head the president’s investment infrastructure office on Monday.

The president has also appointed former Ministers Jeff Radebe and Derek Hanekom as well as Elizabeth Thabethe as special investment envoys.

The Presidency on Monday said the office would oversee coordination between all structures dealing with infrastructure development.

Ramokgopa was removed by Gauteng Premier David Makhura who had to comply with the African National Congress’ 50-50 gender parity policy and appoint a woman.

He was replaced by Morakane Mosupyoe, the former chairperson of the Social Development portfolio committee at the Gauteng legislature.