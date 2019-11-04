View all in Latest
Kevin Hart 'blessed' to be alive

The 'Central Intelligence' star admits it is a "process" to get better after he suffered three fractures in his spine following a car collision in Malibu in September but he is doing well and spending time with family.

FILE: Kevin Hart attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on 20 August 2018 in New York City. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Kevin Hart attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on 20 August 2018 in New York City. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

LONDON - Kevin Hart feels "blessed" to be alive after his car crash but knows it will be a long "process" to recovery.

The Central Intelligence star admits it is a "process" to get better after he suffered three fractures in his spine following a car collision in Malibu in September but he is doing well and spending time with family.

Speaking to fans, he said: "I'm doing good, man. I'm feeling great. I'm blessed to be alive, brother. It's a process, gonna take some time. Right now, I'm relaxing, enjoying the family and recovering. That's all that matters right now."

Meanwhile, Hart broke his silence on social media previously to confess he "sees things differently" after his car crash.

Speaking in a video posted to his Instagram account, he said: "When God talks, you gotta listen. I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective.

"My appreciation for life is through the roof. I'm thankful for my family, my friends. I'm thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me. Because you stood by me, my fans. I'm thankful for all of your love and support. Don't take today for granted because tomorrow's not promised. I'm thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better version of me. I'm looking forward to an amazing 2020."

At the time of the crash, Hart's wife assured fans he was "doing great and he's going to be just fine" whilst also revealing that the Night School star is awake and talking but will need to stay in hospital for a little while in order to recuperate from the surgery and recover from the stress of the crash.

