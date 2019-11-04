Holey moley! Pollsmoor fixing hole in wall after concerns raised

Residents raised concerns about the hole three months ago.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Correctional Services is in the process of closing a hole in the wall at Pollsmoor Prison after residents raised concerns about it three months ago.

Wesley Soule, who lives on the grounds of the prison, was concerned that people are using the 10-metre wide hole to enter the correctional facility instead of using the main entrance.

“My concerns were prisoners could walk out of the prison and people walking into prison; there’s open access. That shouldn’t be happening.”

Pollsmoor spokesperson Lewies Davids on Monday said the department apologised for the delay in fixing the problem.

“We have prioritised fixing the hole as part of one immediate project. We have all the necessary material. The work is under way.”

Davids said concrete slabs would be laid this week.