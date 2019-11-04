Hashim Amla joins Cape Town Blitz as batting consultant

Amla will join the team from 25 November after his stint in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, where he will appear as captain of the Karnataka Tuskers.

JOHANNESBURG - Hashim Amla will be joining the Cape Town Blitz as a batting consultant during the Mzansi Super League (MSL), the team has announced.

The former Proteas batsman retired from all international cricket after the World Cup earlier this year.

During his international career, he played 144 T20 matches and 44 T20 International matches for South Africa.

He will add to the coaching staff of Ashwell Prince, who was in charge when the team finished runners-up to Jozi Stars in the inaugural edition of the MSL.

"Hashim has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the game and we’re really looking forward to him bringing that to our management team," Prince said.

"There are obviously a few very promising young batsmen in our squad, and I think they will benefit immensely from having him around. It’s also an opportunity for him to explore whether a position such as batting consultant could be something that he might want to take up in future. I have no doubt that he’d do a great job at it if he did."

The Cape Town Blitz start their Mzansi Super League campaign against Jozi Stars on Friday night at the Wanderers.