Hashim Amla joins Cape Town Blitz as batting consultant
Amla will join the team from 25 November after his stint in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, where he will appear as captain of the Karnataka Tuskers.
JOHANNESBURG - Hashim Amla will be joining the Cape Town Blitz as a batting consultant during the Mzansi Super League (MSL), the team has announced.
The former Proteas batsman retired from all international cricket after the World Cup earlier this year.
During his international career, he played 144 T20 matches and 44 T20 International matches for South Africa.
He will add to the coaching staff of Ashwell Prince, who was in charge when the team finished runners-up to Jozi Stars in the inaugural edition of the MSL.
"Hashim has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the game and we’re really looking forward to him bringing that to our management team," Prince said.
"There are obviously a few very promising young batsmen in our squad, and I think they will benefit immensely from having him around. It’s also an opportunity for him to explore whether a position such as batting consultant could be something that he might want to take up in future. I have no doubt that he’d do a great job at it if he did."
Amla will join the team from 25 November after his stint in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, where he will appear as captain of the Karnataka Tuskers.
The Cape Town Blitz start their Mzansi Super League campaign against Jozi Stars on Friday night at the Wanderers.
Popular in Sport
-
Twitter divided by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s ‘nation dividing’ tweet after Boks win
-
Rugby World Cup champions since 1987
-
Bok win sees Takealot keep promise & refund 346 fans full price on TV sets
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: United we stand
-
Fans ready to celebrate Bok RWC win on champion's tour of SA
-
Du Toit player of year as Springboks sweep World Rugby awards
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.