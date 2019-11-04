Hanover Park girl shot while walking to the shop

It’s understood she was caught in the crossfire of gun violence and was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

CAPE TOWN - A 13-year-old girl has been shot and wounded in Hanover Park.

It’s understood she was caught in the crossfire of gun violence on Monday.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A 13-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet while she was walking to a shop. She was injured and transported to a medical facility for treatment.”

In a separate incident nearly two weeks ago, a teenage girl was hospitalised after she was hit by a stray bullet at Rywood Walk in Hanover Park.

The Philippi community policing forum’s Ebrahim Abrahams said the 15-year-old was standing on the street corner along with two people when shots were fired.

Abrahams said the gunmen were believed to have targeted one of the people, but the 15-year-old girl was struck.

“There were two girls and a boy. The boy was from the other gang and they saw him and shot. But she was shot.”

Ebrahim said the girl was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“When they roam with their guns and see their opposition, they just shoot. It’s not always planned.”

Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.