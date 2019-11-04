Fourth suspect still on the run after traffic officer shot in Kalk Bay

The officer was driving along Main Road at Kalk Bay Harbour on Monday morning when he passed an armed robbery at Kalky's Fisheries.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for a fourth suspect in connection with the shooting of a traffic officer in Kalk Bay, Cape Town.

The man was shot in the arm and has been admitted to hospital.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Law enforcement members, as well as SAPS members, pursued the vehicle of the suspect and arrested three suspects and recovered a firearm.”