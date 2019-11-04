Fans ready to celebrate Bok RWC win on champion's tour of SA
The Boks will go on a champion's tour starting on Thursday in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks will start touching down on home soil from Tuesday, still buzzing from a phenomenal Rugby World Cup victory in Japan.
South Africa beat England 32-12 in the final on Saturday, in Yokohama, to lift the trophy for the third time.
They won the top prize in 1995 and in 2007.
Siya Kolisi is also the first black captain to win the championship title.
WATCH: 'This will unite us' - SA celebrates Springbok triumph
Fans said the win was exactly what the country needed.
“Beyond words, absolutely incredible,” one fan said.
Another said: “Now, we can focus on the sport bringing us together and not being that it’s a white sport, it’s a black sport.”
They will be in Durban on Friday before heading to the Eastern Cape for the weekend.
The parade will end in Cape Town next Monday.
