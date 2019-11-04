Fans ready to celebrate Bok RWC win on champion's tour of SA

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Fans ready to celebrate Bok RWC win on champion's tour of SA

The Boks will go on a champion's tour starting on Thursday in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.

Springbok fans at Monte Casino, in Johannesburg, after the national team won the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
Springbok fans at Monte Casino, in Johannesburg, after the national team won the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks will start touching down on home soil from Tuesday, still buzzing from a phenomenal Rugby World Cup victory in Japan.

South Africa beat England 32-12 in the final on Saturday, in Yokohama, to lift the trophy for the third time.
They won the top prize in 1995 and in 2007.

Siya Kolisi is also the first black captain to win the championship title.

WATCH: 'This will unite us' - SA celebrates Springbok triumph

Fans said the win was exactly what the country needed.

“Beyond words, absolutely incredible,” one fan said.

Another said: “Now, we can focus on the sport bringing us together and not being that it’s a white sport, it’s a black sport.”

The Boks will go on a champion's tour starting on Thursday in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.

They will be in Durban on Friday before heading to the Eastern Cape for the weekend.

The parade will end in Cape Town next Monday.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA