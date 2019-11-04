Don't do it! Selling cannabis on social media is illegal, warns SAPS
In 2018, the Constitutional Court ruled that the private use of cannabis was permitted.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have warned that the distribution and selling of cannabis and related products through social media platforms and unlicensed dispensaries are illegal.
However, the police's Vishnu Naidoo on Monday said dealing still remained a serious criminal offence.
Naidoo said some members of the public have taken advantage of the ruling by establishing and marketing businesses that sell cannabis illegally.
“While the court ruled they may use it in their personal space, they’re not allowed to deal it. Establishing dispensaries and advertising on social media constitutes as dealing.”
