Denel explosion victims' families await probe results before deciding next move
A widow said the families were now waiting for the outcome of the Labour Department and police investigations before deciding on what to do next.
CAPE TOWN – The family of a worker killed in an explosion at a Denel facility said it would await the outcome of two external probes into the tragedy.
Eight employees were killed in the blast at the arms manufacturer’s Somerset West site in September 2018.
Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) recently released the findings of its internal probe.
More than a year after the explosion, experts found the cause to be a combination of human error and an electrostatic electricity risk.
It was found that a component in the propellant mixing process did not meet the required quality standards.
The RDM probe found workers tried to compensate for this by adding extra graphite to the propellant mixture.
Lead investigator Rod Keyser said that this, coupled with the electrostatic electricity build-up, ignited the mixture.
"Investigators believe this would have been highly unlikely for the deceased to foresee."
Lawrencia Samuels, the widow of Nico Samuels who died in the ensuing blast, said the families were now waiting for the outcome of the Labour Department and police investigations before deciding on what to do next.
RDM said the factory had been declared safe.
Popular in Local
-
SAHRC says it has strong case to oppose Etzebeth court application
-
Twitter divided by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s ‘nation dividing’ tweet after Boks win
-
Racist Vicki Momberg in hiding after failure to turn herself in to police
-
Bok win sees Takealot keep promise & refund 346 fans full price on TV sets
-
SACP unhappy over MTBPS deviation from ANC election manifesto
-
Fans ready to celebrate Bok RWC win on champion's tour of SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.