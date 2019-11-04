CT City sacks Benni McCarthy over poor results
The club confirmed McCarthy's exit in a statement in the early hours of Monday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC has terminated head coach Benni McCarthy's contract following the side's poor run of results.
"Cape Town City Football Club has terminated the employment of coach Benni McCarthy, with immediate effect following a run of performance that saw the club win 2 in the last 18 games. The club thanks Benni for his service over the last three seasons and wishes him well in his next endeavour. He now becomes an integral part of the club’s history and are proud of the successes we shared together."
City are 13th in the Absa Premiership standings after nine games and will host Polokwane City on Wednesday.
Assistant coach Vasili Manousakis will take charge of Cape Town City until an interim coach is appointed.
