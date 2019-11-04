Bok win sees Takealot keep promise & refund 346 fans full price on TV sets

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Bok win sees Takealot keep promise & refund 346 fans full price on TV sets

Following a 32-12 victory on Saturday against England, the company will dole out R4 million in reimbursements.

The Springboks celebrate after their win over England at the 2019 Rugby World Cup on 2 November 2019 in Japan. Picture: @rugbyworldcup/Twitter
The Springboks celebrate after their win over England at the 2019 Rugby World Cup on 2 November 2019 in Japan. Picture: @rugbyworldcup/Twitter
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Online store Takealot is expected to lose out on millions as 346 Springbok fans walk away with free television sets.

As part of their "#backthebucks campaign the website promised shoppers a full refund on selected Samsung TVs, should the Boks bring home the trophy.

Following a 32 -12 victory on Saturday against England, the company will dole out R4 million in reimbursements.

Chief marketing officer Julie-Anne Walsh said over 400 TVs were purchased over the course of the promotion.

“We were hoping against hope for a win and we backed the boys all the way in the green and gold and we were ecstatic to bring some positivity and give something back to our TV buyers – and there are 346 of them who are completely elated at getting their TV refunded in their totality.”

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA