Bok win sees Takealot keep promise & refund 346 fans full price on TV sets
Following a 32-12 victory on Saturday against England, the company will dole out R4 million in reimbursements.
JOHANNESBURG – Online store Takealot is expected to lose out on millions as 346 Springbok fans walk away with free television sets.
As part of their "#backthebucks campaign the website promised shoppers a full refund on selected Samsung TVs, should the Boks bring home the trophy.
We #BacktheBucks all the way!— takealot (@TAKEALOT) October 31, 2019
If South Africa WINS we'll give 346 shoppers a FULL REFUND on selected Samsung TVs! That's double the number of tries the Bokke have scored in all world cups so far!
📹@worldrugby pic.twitter.com/2fCqjwecWc
The champs are bringing home gold! Congrats Bokke!— takealot (@TAKEALOT) November 2, 2019
As promised, we’re giving 346 shoppers a FULL REFUND on selected Samsung TVs!
Come on, South Africa! Post a photo or video of how you're celebrating this historic victory!#BacktheBucks #Takealot #RWC2019! pic.twitter.com/nIp2GOvSUg
Chief marketing officer Julie-Anne Walsh said over 400 TVs were purchased over the course of the promotion.
“We were hoping against hope for a win and we backed the boys all the way in the green and gold and we were ecstatic to bring some positivity and give something back to our TV buyers – and there are 346 of them who are completely elated at getting their TV refunded in their totality.”
