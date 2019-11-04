Billie Eilish wins best song at MTV Europe, disappointment for Ariana Grande
SEVILLE – Billie Eilish won best newcomer and best song for Bad Guy at the MTV Europe Music Awards Sunday, while Ariana Grande failed to bag any of her seven nominations.
Taylor Swift won best video for ME! and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes took home best artist at the star-studded evening in Seville, Spain that also gave a special "Rock Icon" award to Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and saw Korean boy band sensation BTS take home three gongs.
"Hi MTV EMA, I want to say thank you so much for winning the best song, I love you," 17-year old Eilish said in a pre-recorded video.
The American singer became the first artist born in the 2000s to top the Billboard 200 in the US last August with her breakout album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.
Ahead of the glitzy bash, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paraded on the red carpet in a red suit and white trainers with his girlfriend, model Georgina Rodriguez.
The MTV Europe Awards are one of two mains events organised by the American music channel, alongside the prestigious Video Music Awards in the US that have been held annually since 1984.
