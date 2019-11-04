View all in Latest
Ashwell Prince: Blitz is ready for the MSL campaign

Last year's runner up Cape Town Blitz have on Monday appointed Hashim Amla as a batting consultant following the signing of English cricketer Moeen Ali last week.

From L to R: Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Ashwell Prince. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN.
From L to R: Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Ashwell Prince. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Just a few days before the second edition of Mzansi Super League (MSL) kicks off, teams have finalised their squad.

Last year's runner up Cape Town Blitz have on Monday appointed Hashim Amla as a batting consultant following the signing of English cricketer Moeen Ali last week.

Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock will captain the side for the new season and head coach Ashwell Prince said having a strong experience side was a healthy headache.

Prince believes keeping last season momentum is important, saying Ali brought a different type of experience to the team.

"Momentum is important - we obviously started nicely, we had four wins in a row at the start and we probably lost our way in the middle of the campaign. Like I say, we had momentum early on, probably we would've liked to have it towards the end campaign," said Prince.

"Having Ali here, having won the World Cup with England, he brings a lot of experience, this is the different format of course - some of our guys were involved in IPL this year so they bring a lot of experience and exciting skills as well. Ali wasn't in the draft initially, I had a close eye in the England squad and selection. Even though it's for a short stint, we're happy to have him here and try to steal him from other teams next year."

Prince said young players would benefit from having the experience of Amla.

"There are obviously a few very promising young batsmen in our squad, and I think they will benefit immensely from having him around," said Prince.

Cape Town Blitz take on Jozi Stars in the opening match of the Mzansi Super League at Wanderers on Friday.

