Ashwell Prince: Blitz is ready for the MSL campaign
Last year's runner up Cape Town Blitz have on Monday appointed Hashim Amla as a batting consultant following the signing of English cricketer Moeen Ali last week.
CAPE TOWN - Just a few days before the second edition of Mzansi Super League (MSL) kicks off, teams have finalised their squad.
Last year's runner up Cape Town Blitz have on Monday appointed Hashim Amla as a batting consultant following the signing of English cricketer Moeen Ali last week.
Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock will captain the side for the new season and head coach Ashwell Prince said having a strong experience side was a healthy headache.
Prince believes keeping last season momentum is important, saying Ali brought a different type of experience to the team.
"Momentum is important - we obviously started nicely, we had four wins in a row at the start and we probably lost our way in the middle of the campaign. Like I say, we had momentum early on, probably we would've liked to have it towards the end campaign," said Prince.
"Having Ali here, having won the World Cup with England, he brings a lot of experience, this is the different format of course - some of our guys were involved in IPL this year so they bring a lot of experience and exciting skills as well. Ali wasn't in the draft initially, I had a close eye in the England squad and selection. Even though it's for a short stint, we're happy to have him here and try to steal him from other teams next year."
Prince said young players would benefit from having the experience of Amla.
"There are obviously a few very promising young batsmen in our squad, and I think they will benefit immensely from having him around," said Prince.
Cape Town Blitz take on Jozi Stars in the opening match of the Mzansi Super League at Wanderers on Friday.
Popular in Sport
-
Twitter divided by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s ‘nation dividing’ tweet after Boks win
-
Bok win sees Takealot keep promise & refund 346 fans full price on TV sets
-
CARTOON: On Top of the World
-
Springboks win the Rugby World Cup: The funniest internet reactions
-
Rugby World Cup champions since 1987
-
Springboks proud of Mapimpi's 'special story'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.