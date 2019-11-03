Xolani Gwala was his family’s ‘pride and joy’

Gwala’s family in Impendle just outside Pietermaritzburg said his death was difficult for the family to accept.

IMPENDLE - Relatives of legendary broadcaster Xolani Gwala have described him as a humble person, despite his success as a journalist.

Gwala died at the age of 44 in the early hours of Friday morning.

He battled colon cancer since he was diagnosed in 2017.

Eyewitness News visited his family in KwaZulu Natal. The news of Gwala's passing comes as his family is mourning the recent death of another family member. When EWN visited the family at Novuka Village in Impendle, family members were visibly distraught.

Family spokesperson Thula Gwala admits they're finding it difficult to cope.

“Our family is going through a bad patch. There’s no way to escape this one. We have to pull through. I am helping the family to be strong so that we pull through this.”

Gwala said Xolani was the family’s pride and joy.

Since the news of his passing surfaced, messages of condolences have poured in from people around the country.

The family said it appreciates all the support and thanked South Africans.

