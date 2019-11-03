View all in Latest
WC ANC interim leadership says it’s making progress in stabilising the party

Interim convener Lerumo Kalako said they were steadily rebuilding branches.

FILE: ANC Western Cape's interim leader Lerumo Kalako Lerumo Kalako. Picture: YouTube screengrab
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Western Cape interim leadership said it had made progress to get the party back on track.

Interim convener Lerumo Kalako said they were steadily rebuilding branches.

The ANC said its members have heeded the call to rejoin their branches and take up issues in their communities.

Kalako said they have also done well in some by-elections: “A slow progress in moving and stabilising the party in the different branches. There is some sort of turnaround as we are winning by-elections, especially in rural towns.”

The interim committee was appointed earlier this year after the provincial executive committee’s term came to an end.

The new committee also came at a time when factionalism tore the party apart.

