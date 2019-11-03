Twitter divided by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s ‘nation dividing’ tweet after Boks win

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Twitter divided by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s ‘nation dividing’ tweet after Boks win

Many have been taking to social media to celebrate the 31-12 victory that took place in Japan, but it seems like not everyone was entirely on the same ‘nation unity’ wave as many South Africans.

FILE: EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: EWN
FILE: EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa is still rejoicing after the Springboks won the 2019 Rugby World Cup against England on Saturday.

Many have been taking to social media to celebrate the 32-12 victory that took place in Japan, but it seems like not everyone was entirely on the same ‘nation unity’ wave as many South Africans.

Following the Boks’ victory on Saturday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi tweeted a congratulatory message to the national team’s captain, Siya Kolisi, and told the rest of the teammates to "get their congratulations from Prince Harry".

Ndlozi’s faced a lot of backlash for the tweet and some went as far as saying that his tweet was dividing the nation and labelled him a "racist".

But some came to Nldozi’s defence, asking how the EFF member was dividing a country "that was never united to begin with".

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA