Twitter divided by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s ‘nation dividing’ tweet after Boks win
Many have been taking to social media to celebrate the 31-12 victory that took place in Japan, but it seems like not everyone was entirely on the same ‘nation unity’ wave as many South Africans.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa is still rejoicing after the Springboks won the 2019 Rugby World Cup against England on Saturday.
Following the Boks’ victory on Saturday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi tweeted a congratulatory message to the national team’s captain, Siya Kolisi, and told the rest of the teammates to "get their congratulations from Prince Harry".
Congratulations to #SiyaKolisi... the rest go get your congratulations from Prince Harry— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 2, 2019
Ndlozi’s faced a lot of backlash for the tweet and some went as far as saying that his tweet was dividing the nation and labelled him a "racist".
Wow. This tweet says so much about the EFF inability to grasp concepts like deep democracy.— Suntosh Pillay (@suntoshpillay) November 2, 2019
#Ndlozi and #Ntsiki should just marry each other nje. Their names have 6 letters in common. They are both irrelevant and need rescue.— Mozii Maleka (@Maleka_ms2) November 2, 2019
The obsession with WHITE people is slowly killing your metal health.
Can you imagine an EFF cabinet message? Congratulations to the national team captain, but not the white players (and the other black players we didn't notice), go get that congratulations from Prince Harry #Ndlozi pic.twitter.com/jEcf3Ckbvx— Tunicia Jegels (@Tuniciap) November 3, 2019
But some came to Nldozi’s defence, asking how the EFF member was dividing a country "that was never united to begin with".
The funniest thing about this "Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is dividing the nation" @MbuyiseniNdlozi #ndlozi issue is that it is Black People who are actually begging for this unity 🤣🤣🤣🤣The other side is just watching like.... pic.twitter.com/qAyOgSoT4z— Thulani Bambo (@BamboThulani) November 2, 2019
It’s funny— M M A P U L A (@Mmaps_ThePro) November 3, 2019
Blacks are claiming #ndlozi is dividing the country.
were you united as a Country? You can’t divide what was never united.
Few months ago we saw numbers of the Corporate SA. The same Whites are closing qualified Blacks out
Blacks like kissing Whites ass nje
White people have really done a great job of generational mental slavery. See how they’ve gone quiet and set their dogs on #Ndlozi— MsT #FreeKanyaCekeshe (@thembi_kola) November 2, 2019
When you are done swearing at him, insulting him and mocking his education & Ph.D.— Kushkins (@kushykinsz) November 3, 2019
It still remains a FACT!
He doesn't tweet to comfort you and your pseudo unity.
Qhubekani.#ndlozi pic.twitter.com/CoNCEo7cpC
