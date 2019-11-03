Suspension of West Rand municipal manager linked to VBS scandal welcomed
Mokoena has been implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal in which R2 billion was stolen.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) has welcomed the suspension of David Mokoena as the municipal manager in the West Rand.
Mokoena has been implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal in which R2 billion was stolen.
Mokoena and CFO Romeo Mohaudi were accused of investing council money at VBS rendering the municipality almost insolvent.
The municipality has been unable to pay salaries due to suffering from financial instability.
Demawusa’s Ayanda Yawa said: “We welcome the suspension of the manager. They are on the right track.”
Popular in Local
-
South Africans celebrate unity brought by Springboks’ RWC victory
-
'Pressure is not having a job', says Boks boss Erasmus
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 2 November 2019
-
‘Congratulations to South Africa’: Royal family joins world in celebrating Boks
-
Moody’s rating on SA alarming, says Business Unity SA
-
Heavy-hearted Mboweni reacts after Moody’s changes SA’s outlook to negative
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.