Suspension of West Rand municipal manager linked to VBS scandal welcomed

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) has welcomed the suspension of David Mokoena as the municipal manager in the West Rand.

Mokoena has been implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal in which R2 billion was stolen.

Mokoena and CFO Romeo Mohaudi were accused of investing council money at VBS rendering the municipality almost insolvent.

The municipality has been unable to pay salaries due to suffering from financial instability.

Demawusa’s Ayanda Yawa said: “We welcome the suspension of the manager. They are on the right track.”