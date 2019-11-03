South Africans celebrate unity brought by Springboks’ RWC victory

Siya Kolisi has become the first black captain to lead South Africa to a World Cup victory.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are still celebrating the Springboks after their win against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Many have praised Kolisi for his leadership and for making history when the Springboks beat England 32-12 in Yokohama on Saturday.

The books are now level with New Zealand on three World Cup wins.

In his 50th Test match in green and gold, Kolisi led South Africa to World Cup glory.

The captain was substituted during the game with fans at Boktown in Monte Casino cheering as he left the field.

These supporters had nothing but praise for the number 6.

“He was fantastic. Siya is my man. What a beauty.”

Another supporter added: “It was led by a black man and there were white players too. The world was watching us.”

“This brings back unity to us. It’s going to unite many people in our country,” another woman said.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring from home soil and around the world.

I never though that I could cry, jump and enjoy a rugby game in such a way. #SouthAfrica has become a 2nd country to me. 👏🏽 to the #SpringbokChampions ! Baba Mandela is smiling from the Sky. The rainbow nation deserves to regain hope and shine again @100andybrown @ShakaSisulu https://t.co/oiHR8AYKT5 — Kioni Eddy (@Buenasa1) November 2, 2019

Everything about this team, the captain, the coach and this Rugby World Cup has been incredibly special. The victory is already in our unity as a country. All the best Bokke, we’ve definitely been stronger together... 🇿🇦🙏🏽❤️#RWCFinal #Springboks #RSAvENG @Springboks pic.twitter.com/GaTAouEtAU — Poppy Ntshongwana (@PoppyIsMyName) November 2, 2019

The game was also the last for coach Rassie Erasmus.