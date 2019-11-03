View all in Latest
South Africans celebrate unity brought by Springboks’ RWC victory

Siya Kolisi has become the first black captain to lead South Africa to a World Cup victory.

The Springboks celebrate after their win over England at the 2019 Rugby World Cup on 2 November 2019 in Japan. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter
The Springboks celebrate after their win over England at the 2019 Rugby World Cup on 2 November 2019 in Japan. Picture: @Springboks/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are still celebrating the Springboks after their win against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Siya Kolisi has become the first black captain to lead South Africa to a World Cup victory.

Many have praised Kolisi for his leadership and for making history when the Springboks beat England 32-12 in Yokohama on Saturday.

The books are now level with New Zealand on three World Cup wins.

In his 50th Test match in green and gold, Kolisi led South Africa to World Cup glory.

The captain was substituted during the game with fans at Boktown in Monte Casino cheering as he left the field.

These supporters had nothing but praise for the number 6.

“He was fantastic. Siya is my man. What a beauty.”

Another supporter added: “It was led by a black man and there were white players too. The world was watching us.”

“This brings back unity to us. It’s going to unite many people in our country,” another woman said.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring from home soil and around the world.

The game was also the last for coach Rassie Erasmus.

