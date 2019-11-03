SAHCR meets on Monday to decide on Eben Etzebeth case
The South African Human Rights Commission will decide on Monday whether to oppose the court application brought against them by Etzebeth’s legal team.
CAPE TOWN - The high from Saturday’s Rugby World Cup win may be short-lived for Springbok Eben Etzebeth.
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will decide on Monday whether to oppose the court application brought against them by Etzebeth’s legal team.
The commission has submitted papers to the Equality Court on behalf of claimants, who claim the Springbok lock used a racial slur and assaulted a man outside a Langebaan pub in August.
Etzebeth is taking the commission to court over its handling of the allegations.
SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen said: “We took out a legal opinion. The commissioners will meet tomorrow. I am of the opinion that the commissioner has a strong case to oppose that application.”
WHAT HAPPENED?
Last month, Etzebeth shared his version of events, which was published by Die Burger.
The Springbok lock has again denied the allegations against him.
In court papers, Etzebeth states he was with friends and family when there was a verbal confrontation with a white man at the Langebaan Yacht Club.
The man apparently demanded that he remove his cap, as this wasn't part of the club’s dress code. Etzebeth insists the matter was resolved.
Later that evening he, a group of relatives and friends went to a local pub and as they were leaving the drinking spot, they came across an altercation outside.
He then claimed a car nearly knocked him and his girlfriend over and said the driver swore at him when he knocked on his window.
The Springbok player claimed a group approached his cousin in a threatening manner. He added he and three others walked closer in case the situation escalated.
Etzebeth said his brother ran into a place with poor lighting and, fearing for his safety, he ran after him to prevent a fight.
He said a bottle was thrown at his car and that they were sworn at. He explained when they wanted to confront the alleged assailants, they fled.
He further said no one was injured by the time they left.
Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.
