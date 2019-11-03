Police appeal for help in search for Cozette Scheepers
Cozette, her mother, Heidi, and two-year-old brother, Hugo, were reported missing last Tuesday when they failed to return home.
CAPE TOWN - Police have made a public appeal for help in the search for six-year-old Cozette Scheepers in Herolds Bay.
Police said they had to scale down their search due to a lack of evidence.
A massive search was launched, and tracks were found near a cliff at Voëlklip in the area.
A passerby had alerted the police that there was a vehicle at the bottom of the cliff.
The police’s spokesperson Malcolm Poje said: “We appeal to the public to be on the lookout for any debris or moving object on the ocean. Please alert the police or NSRI as soon as possible.”
