Police appeal for help in search for Cozette Scheepers

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Police appeal for help in search for Cozette Scheepers

Cozette, her mother, Heidi, and two-year-old brother, Hugo, were reported missing last Tuesday when they failed to return home.

Heidi Scheepers and her two children, Cozette (pictured here) and Hugo, went missing on 22 October 2019. Picture: Heidi Scheepers/facebook.com
Heidi Scheepers and her two children, Cozette (pictured here) and Hugo, went missing on 22 October 2019. Picture: Heidi Scheepers/facebook.com
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have made a public appeal for help in the search for six-year-old Cozette Scheepers in Herolds Bay.

Cozette, her mother, Heidi, and two-year-old brother, Hugo, were reported missing last Tuesday when they failed to return home.

Police said they had to scale down their search due to a lack of evidence.

A massive search was launched, and tracks were found near a cliff at Voëlklip in the area.

A passerby had alerted the police that there was a vehicle at the bottom of the cliff.

The police’s spokesperson Malcolm Poje said: “We appeal to the public to be on the lookout for any debris or moving object on the ocean. Please alert the police or NSRI as soon as possible.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA