Parliament says public hearings on NHI ‘going well’

The hearings got under way in the Northern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - As Parliament holds its third day of hearings for the National Health Insurance Bill (NHI), it described past two days as “positive”.

Members of the public have been urged to make written submissions on the introduction of the NHI.

Despite Treasury warning that universal healthcare has become unaffordable, Parliament has gone ahead with the public hearings in the Northern Cape.

Health portfolio committee chairperson doctor Sibongiseni Dhlomo said they received a positive outcome with members of the Northern Cape community excited about the NHI.

“We are very grateful for this opportunity because we are saying members of the society are able to comments on the NHI and they don’t shy away from speaking about the challenges in the healthcare sector.”

Calls for written submissions are still ongoing, ending at the end of November 2019.

The Bill aims to achieve universal access to quality healthcare services in the country in accordance with section 27 of the Constitution.

Dhlomo said the NHI aims to help communities in need.