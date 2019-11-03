New home for Stormers as Newlands faces demolition
Financial difficulties have forced the Stormers to quit a venue they own and become anchor tenants at Cape Town Stadium, which was built for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Super Rugby side the Westerns Stormers will play at the iconic Newlands stadium for the last time in 2020 before the oldest rugby stadium in the republic is demolished.
Financial difficulties have forced the Stormers to quit a venue they own and become anchor tenants at Cape Town Stadium, which was built for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
A statement confirmed a move that was long anticipated as Newlands also shows increasing signs of age having been built in 1888.
"This is a watershed moment for Western Province rugby as we open an exciting new chapter which will help ensure our financial sustainability," club president Zelt Marais said.
Western Province is the name used by the team when it competes in domestic competitions and changes to the Stormers for the southern hemisphere Super Rugby championship.
Newlands has been a regular Test venue and hosted a 2018 Rugby Championship thriller between South Africa and arch rivals New Zealand, who won by one point.
It also staged the opening match of the 1995 Rugby World Cup in which South Africa defeated defending champions Australia en route to winning the competition at the first attempt.
Cape Town Stadium has hosted international rugby, with the Rugby World Sevens staged there from 2015 and attracting sell-out crowds.
The stadium seats 55,000 spectators, 3,100 more than Newlands, whose first match was between two Cape clubs in May 1890.
Apart from Western Stormers/Western Province matches, local top-flight football clubs Cape Town City and Stellenbosch will continue to use the modern stadium.
Cape Town Stadium also hosts concerts and special events to bankroll the upkeep of a ground with major tourist attraction Table Mountain in the background.
Newlands is situated in an upscale suburb and separated by a railway line from a cricket Test venue of the same name, where England will play South Africa in a 3-7 January Test.
Popular in Sport
-
Twitter divided by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s ‘nation dividing’ tweet after Boks win
-
SAHRC meets on Monday to decide on Eben Etzebeth case
-
‘Congratulations to South Africa’: Royal family joins world in celebrating Boks
-
'Pressure is not having a job', says Boks boss Erasmus
-
South Africans celebrate unity brought by Springboks’ RWC victory
-
Meet the 2019 Springbok World Cup squad
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.