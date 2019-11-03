MEC says political interference delaying appointment of new WC police boss

Albert Fritz said he was yet to be informed of an interview panel or possible candidates.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he was kept in the dark about the new process to appoint a new police commissioner.

The Western Cape has been without a permanent commissioner for the last three months.

Western Cape residents will have to wait a little longer than anticipated for the police commissioner post to be filled permanently. It became vacant at the end of July following the transfer of Khombinkosi Jula to KwaZulu-Natal.

The post which was advertised back in August was recently re-advertised.

Fritz, however, believes there was political interference from the ANC when one of the candidates Jeremy Vearey claimed that his application was tampered with.

“I don’t know on what basis they referred the matter to the national minister. We have not received any letter with any reasons. The only conclusion we can draw is that there’s been political interference.”