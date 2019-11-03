Madikizela says the ‘right policies’ will put DA on growth path
Bonginkosi Madikizela is in the running to take over as interim party leader after Mmusi Maimane resigned last month.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said focusing on the right policies would put the Democratic Alliance (DA) on path of growth.
Madikizela is in the running to take over as interim party leader after Mmusi Maimane resigned last month.
He is one of the party’s most senior members and holds an executive position in the Western Cape government.
Madikizela is the only provincial leader of the DA who put his name forward to take over as interim leader.
Should he be successful, he will be working alongside his former boss Helen Zille, who appointed him as Human Settlement MEC while she was premier of the Western Cape.
Madikizela said he was up for the challenge.
“We must own up to some of the decisions and statements we’ve made. As leaders, we need to understand how our words impact people, and we cannot dismiss what we hear from people.”
The party’s newly elected parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and DA Gauteng Legislature member Makashule Gana is also in the running.
Elections will be held next week.
Popular in Politics
-
Khama denies claims he opened offshore accounts linked to Motsepe-Radebe
-
Gauteng Social Development MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe dies
-
Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA
-
MEC says political interference delaying appointment of new WC police boss
-
Gordhan, Malema case puts hate speech in focus
-
I'm told Mashaba thought I'd end his mayoralty - Zille
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.