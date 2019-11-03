Madikizela says the ‘right policies’ will put DA on growth path

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Madikizela says the ‘right policies’ will put DA on growth path

Bonginkosi Madikizela is in the running to take over as interim party leader after Mmusi Maimane resigned last month.

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said focusing on the right policies would put the Democratic Alliance (DA) on path of growth.

Madikizela is in the running to take over as interim party leader after Mmusi Maimane resigned last month.

He is one of the party’s most senior members and holds an executive position in the Western Cape government.

Madikizela is the only provincial leader of the DA who put his name forward to take over as interim leader.

Should he be successful, he will be working alongside his former boss Helen Zille, who appointed him as Human Settlement MEC while she was premier of the Western Cape.

Madikizela said he was up for the challenge.

“We must own up to some of the decisions and statements we’ve made. As leaders, we need to understand how our words impact people, and we cannot dismiss what we hear from people.”

The party’s newly elected parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and DA Gauteng Legislature member Makashule Gana is also in the running.

Elections will be held next week.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA