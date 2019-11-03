Madikizela says the ‘right policies’ will put DA on growth path

Bonginkosi Madikizela is in the running to take over as interim party leader after Mmusi Maimane resigned last month.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said focusing on the right policies would put the Democratic Alliance (DA) on path of growth.

He is one of the party’s most senior members and holds an executive position in the Western Cape government.

Madikizela is the only provincial leader of the DA who put his name forward to take over as interim leader.

Should he be successful, he will be working alongside his former boss Helen Zille, who appointed him as Human Settlement MEC while she was premier of the Western Cape.

Madikizela said he was up for the challenge.

“We must own up to some of the decisions and statements we’ve made. As leaders, we need to understand how our words impact people, and we cannot dismiss what we hear from people.”

The party’s newly elected parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and DA Gauteng Legislature member Makashule Gana is also in the running.

Elections will be held next week.