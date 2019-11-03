Lotto results: Saturday, 2 November 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

CAPE TOWN - The winning results from last night’s Lotto draw for Saturday, 2 November 2019 are as follows:

Lotto: 02, 04, 13, 20, 33, 46 Bonus: 27

LottoPlus: 04, 08, 15, 19, 28, 44 Bonus: 03

LottoPlus 2: 03, 06, 28, 43, 45, 51 Bonus: 25

For more, visit the National Ithuba website.