Lesufi apologises to Gauteng parents over school admission troubles

The department opened its offices today, with officials deployed to deal with school placements for the 2020 academic year.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday said they were fully aware of the disruptions at district offices and apologised to parents.

The department opened its offices on Sunday, with officials deployed to deal with school placements for the 2020 academic year.

They had aimed to complete the application process by the end of last month but that did not happen. It has now allocated Sunday for officials to try to get through a large number of parents that have been queuing outside its offices.

Lesufi has tweeted that he is making his way to the districts.

His spokesperson Steve Mabona said parents need to understand that not all children would be placed at the schools of their choice.

“We announced the top 20 high-pressure schools on the first day of admissions. We said it’s going to be impossible for all children to be placed there.”

We’re fully aware of what’s happening at our district offices. Our sincere apologies, we are getting extra staff members to support us. Unfortunately being a Sunday, we don’t have a full compliment of staff members but we are attending to the situation. I’m on my way to districts — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 3, 2019

The problem is that our staff members were intimidated and in some instances attacked. We’ve to persuade them to go back to work.We’re trying to resolve the impasse as soon as possible.The major problem is parents who didn’t accept offers and those who didn’t submit documentation https://t.co/muQlNIkOpp — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 3, 2019