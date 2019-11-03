Lesufi apologises to Gauteng parents over school admission troubles

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Lesufi apologises to Gauteng parents over school admission troubles

The department opened its offices today, with officials deployed to deal with school placements for the 2020 academic year.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi addresses the media on the state of readiness of the reopening of schools. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi addresses the media on the state of readiness of the reopening of schools. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday said they were fully aware of the disruptions at district offices and apologised to parents.

The department opened its offices on Sunday, with officials deployed to deal with school placements for the 2020 academic year.

They had aimed to complete the application process by the end of last month but that did not happen. It has now allocated Sunday for officials to try to get through a large number of parents that have been queuing outside its offices.

Lesufi has tweeted that he is making his way to the districts.

His spokesperson Steve Mabona said parents need to understand that not all children would be placed at the schools of their choice.

“We announced the top 20 high-pressure schools on the first day of admissions. We said it’s going to be impossible for all children to be placed there.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA